Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated against COVID-19?

Kyrie Irving will need to be vaccinated if he wants to play home games in Brooklyn this season. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reports. Under current New York City restrictions, players are prohibited from practicing or playing in their home arena “without providing proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.” Thus, the Nets star point guard could technically miss all 41 of his team’s home games unless he receives one of these approved exemptions.

We have more from the Atlantic Division: