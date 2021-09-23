CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated against COVID-19?

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
Kyrie Irving will need to be vaccinated if he wants to play home games in Brooklyn this season. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reports. Under current New York City restrictions, players are prohibited from practicing or playing in their home arena “without providing proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.” Thus, the Nets star point guard could technically miss all 41 of his team’s home games unless he receives one of these approved exemptions.

  • Undrafted rookie David Duke Jr. and third-year forward Devontae Cacok are among the players who will be competing for the Nets’ remaining two-way contract, according to Tom Dowd of the team’s website. “Regarding the two-way, I think it’s nice to go in and have healthy competition,” GM Sean Marks said. “That’s the way we’re going to look at that. There’s going to be nothing set in stone. There’s nobody with a leg up, per se.”
  • Celtics forward Jaylen Brown admits he’s still dealing with soreness in his wrist, he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. Brown is recovering from a torn ligament in his left wrist, which required surgery in May and sidelined him for the playoffs. “My wrist has been healing. Some days it’s better than others,” he said. “I got to continue to push and work, but I’m excited to be there for camp.”
  • The Raptors must find ways to maximize a “formless” style of basketball due to the configuration of the roster, Eric Koreen of The Athletic writes. Lacking an efficient, high-usage star, they must rely on versatility, flexibility and unpredictability to keep defenses off-balance about where the ball is designed to go.

ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s brutally honest answer on Kyrie Irving’s status for season

With the start of the 2021-22 NBA season now less than a month away, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has held firm on his decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, making him ineligible to play home games at Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. At the Nets’ media day, when asked if Irving’s potential lack of availability concerned him, teammate Kevin Durant was his usual straightforward self with reporters.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving: "My Mask Is Off"

Kyrie Irving is a difficult person to figure out. Dating back to the flat-Earth days and moving through his tenure with the Boston Celtics to his current home with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie has said and done some things that left both teammates, fans and the media scratching their heads.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving supporting anti-vaccine sentiment on Instagram

Kyrie Irving has gone from declaring that the earth is flat to now perpetuating a much more dangerous sentiment. Rolling Stone’s Matt Sullivan reported in a feature article this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard recently started following and “liking” posts from an account on Instagram that is pushing an anti-vaccine stance. The account has claimed that “secret societies” are behind the COVID-19 vaccine and are trying to use them as part of a “plan for Satan” to connect black people to a master computer. Sullivan further adds that this microchip misinformation campaign has spread across numerous NBA locker rooms and group chats.
NBA
