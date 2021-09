FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots fans will get their chance to give Julian Edelman a proper sendoff on Sunday. The Patriots will honor the former receiver and three-time Super Bowl champ with a special ceremony during halftime of Sunday’s Pats-Saints tilt at Gillette Stadium. Edelman announced his retirement last spring after spending his 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He walked away second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. The crafty receiver is best known for his heroics during the playoffs, as Edelman is second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions....

