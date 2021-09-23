School enrollment on the rise in Horicon
HORICON – Horicon School District Administrator Rich Appel said the district is “on a fantastic growth path” at the budget hearing and annual meeting held this week. Preliminary budget estimates for 2021-22 show the district can expect to receive $5.78 million in state aid, which is an increase of 8% from 2020-21. The proposed budget calls for a decrease in property taxes of about $346,000 and the anticipated mill rate will be approximately 9.68. Last year’s mill rate was 10.43.www.wiscnews.com
