Horicon, WI

School enrollment on the rise in Horicon

By Kelly Simon
Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORICON – Horicon School District Administrator Rich Appel said the district is “on a fantastic growth path” at the budget hearing and annual meeting held this week. Preliminary budget estimates for 2021-22 show the district can expect to receive $5.78 million in state aid, which is an increase of 8% from 2020-21. The proposed budget calls for a decrease in property taxes of about $346,000 and the anticipated mill rate will be approximately 9.68. Last year’s mill rate was 10.43.

