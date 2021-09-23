CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid troubling videos of Gabby Petito, Vera House stresses importance of knowing signs of abuse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Videos circulating on social media have organizations like Vera House talking about the signs of abuse in a relationship. Randi Bregman is the Co-Executive Director for Vera House. She said she watched some of the bodycam footage from Moab Police of Brian Laundrie and his Fiance, Gabby Petito, describing a fight that allegedly happened. Gabby was crying, and Laundrie seemed calm.

