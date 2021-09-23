Robert Morris cross country hosts RMU Colonial Invitational

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo cross country team will travel east on the I-90 to the University of Rochester for the Rochester Yellowjacket Invitational on Saturday morning. The first race of the day kicks off at 11 a.m. with the women's 6k. The men's 8k will start at 11:45 a.m. Both races will go through the historic Genesee Valley Park next to the campus.

