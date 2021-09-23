Robert Morris cross country hosts RMU Colonial Invitational

ERIE, Pa. - The Westminster men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Penn State Behrend Invitational on Friday. Junior Sadie Cunningham (Webster, NY / Webster Thomas) led the Titan women as she placed runner-up with a time of 26:17. Sophomore Cherise Schultz (Home, PA / Marion Center) finished in third with a time of 26:37. Rounding out the Titan women runners were first-year Alexis Yim (Ellicott City, MD / Centennial) who clocked in at 27:58, followed by senior Kelly Somora (Grove City, PA / Grove City) who registered a time of 28:55. Junior Mackenzie Rodarmel (Montoursville, PA / Loyalsock Township) finished with a time of 28:57.
