Sarasota Department of Health Receives Funding to Address Dementia on Local Level
The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), which represents the country’s 3,000 local health departments, and the Alzheimer’s Association, have announced the inaugural cohort of the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The first nation-wide effort focused on addressing dementia at the local level, the Road Map Strategist Initiative will increase eight local public health departments’ capacity to address cognitive health and dementia in their communities.www.sarasotamagazine.com
