CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainville, CT

John A. Murphy Jr.,

Bristol Press
 4 days ago

John A. Murphy Jr., 83, lifetime resident of Plainville passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. John was born on Feb. 3, 1938 in New Britain, Conn., son to the late John A. Murphy Sr. and Jeannette (Fields) Murphy. He attended local schools and graduated from Plainville High School. Following graduation, John enlisted in the United States Army, proudly served our country and was honorably discharged. John led a successful career at Stanley Works in New Britain where he retired from after many dedicated years of hard work. A lover of the outdoors, John was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying many trips solo to Canada over the years or locally with his nephews to teach them the skills. He led a happy and simple life, keeping to himself and minding his own. A man of a few words, his gentle nature will always be remembered as his family cherishes the times they have shared together over the years.

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Britain, CT
Obituaries
City
Plainville, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Plainville, CT
Obituaries
City
New Britain, CT
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy