CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega press conference live stream

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just two days away from UFC 266 in Las Vegas, and while there are two title fights on deck I think the main event for many fans will be the return of Nick Diaz. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and former UFC title challenger will finally head back into the Octagon for the first time since 2015, and his opponent will be former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler in a five-round rematch. Diaz KO’d Lawler way back in 2004 when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UFC 266 fight card -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas

Although it may have come two months later than it traditionally has in recent years, UFC's International Fight Week festivities return to Las Vegas on Saturday. As part of a loaded pay-per-view featuring a pair of title bouts atop the marquee, UFC 266 has also drawn buzz ahead of time to T-Mobile Arena for the return of fan-favorite Nick Diaz following a six-year hiatus.
UFC
USA Today

Video: UFC 266 'Countdown' for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Did you miss the debut of UFC 266 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the featherweight title bout between champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).
UFC
sportsaldente.com

UFC 266- Volkanovski vs Ortega: stream, results, time and date

The UFC returns with their next major event on Saturday as UFC 266 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The organization is returning with a bang, highlighted by two championship fights and a featured attraction with the return of a former superstar. At the UFC 266 main event, this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) defends his crown against Mexican American Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) in a contest for the featherweight crown.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Dana White
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Robbie Lawler
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title for a second time, aiming to push his record inside the Octagon to 10-0 as he takes on recalibrated challenger Brian Ortega, who seeks to make his second attempt to claim UFC gold a successful venture. Volkanovski is one of the most complete...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 predictions: ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosts yet another stacked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) when UFC 266 hits the ESPN+ airwaves. The night’s twin title fights see Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko attempt to turn aside Brian Ortega and Lauren Murphy, while the middle bout pits Nick Diaz against Robbie Lawler 17 years after their initial meeting.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega picks, odds, & analysis

While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Las Vegas#Combat#Mma
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266 video: Embedded, part 4 - Nick Diaz arrives

UFC 266 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s huge show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.
UFC
AL.com

UFC 266 live stream (9/25): How to watch Volkanovski-Ortega online, TV, time

UFC 266 is set for Saturday, Sept.25 , and it is available for live stream on ESPN+. Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski faces off with “T-City” Brian Ortega. originally booked for UFC 260 before getting cancelled due to Volkanovski getting COVID. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz is a 38-year-old mixed martial artist who...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Volkanovski vs Ortega

As I’m sitting here with a pipe full of things that both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz would approve of as a way to deal with crippling anxiety, I tend to think of the reason they both always seem so pissed off. Since the advent of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) — heck, since the advent of two humans beating the piss out of each other for sport, cash or fabulous prizes — it has lived and died off of over the top personalities.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ Commentary

Join us Saturday night, September 25th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 266 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili, OR at the start of the Main Card opener between Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo. The event is being broadcast by ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Pros and Cons: UFC 266 immediate twitter analysis

UFC 266 is in the books, and it saw two impressive and successful title defenses, along with a pretty entertaining senior-circuit bout between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The fan favorites may have been clearly past their prime, but they still put on a fun contest while it lasted. Alexander...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Best round ever? - UFC 266 video: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega full fight highlights

UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Alexander Volkanovski. Perfection is nice. In mixed martial arts, it’s very...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy