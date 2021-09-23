Watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 266 in Las Vegas, and while there are two title fights on deck I think the main event for many fans will be the return of Nick Diaz. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and former UFC title challenger will finally head back into the Octagon for the first time since 2015, and his opponent will be former UFC welterweight king Robbie Lawler in a five-round rematch. Diaz KO’d Lawler way back in 2004 when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively.