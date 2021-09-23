Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.6: From Colorado to Cupcake #2

Well it’s official. The Gophers seem to be at least an ok/good football team. The weeks to come (ok, not this week but the B1G schedule) will determine if they can be closer to great or not. We spend this week’s Pahd reflecting on a fantastic road trip to Colorado and laughing at those teams less fortunate than Minnesota. We also celebrate volleyball, cross country, and the return of FIVE GOAL CULVERS before taking a look at what should be an overmatched opponent in Bowling Green this weekend.