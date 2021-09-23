CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.6: From Colorado to Cupcake #2

By GoAUpher
thedailygopher.com
 4 days ago

Well it’s official. The Gophers seem to be at least an ok/good football team. The weeks to come (ok, not this week but the B1G schedule) will determine if they can be closer to great or not. We spend this week’s Pahd reflecting on a fantastic road trip to Colorado and laughing at those teams less fortunate than Minnesota. We also celebrate volleyball, cross country, and the return of FIVE GOAL CULVERS before taking a look at what should be an overmatched opponent in Bowling Green this weekend.

www.thedailygopher.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcake#Volleyball#Bowling#Gophers#B1g
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
National football post

Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
MARYLAND STATE
dailytitan.com

Men's soccer returns winless from Colorado

Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer dropped the second leg of the two-game road trip to Colorado against the Denver Pioneers on Sunday, 2-1. The Titans came into University of Denver Soccer Stadium in search of their first win of the season, but dropped their record, 0-4-1. Following a 3-3 draw...
COLORADO STATE
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy