Could Giants lineman Nick Gates' Week 2 injury be career-ending?

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants aren’t sure Nick Gates will ever play again. The team’s starting offensive lineman and team captain remains in the D.C.-area hospital where he was taken after fracturing his lower leg early in last week’s loss to Washington and will require further surgeries to repair the damage caused by the gruesome injury. Joe Judge said the team’s medical staff told him that such follow-up procedures are "not uncommon" in situations like Gates’ and that the reconstruction of the bone went well. But when asked if he is concerned that the injury could be career-threatening Judge said: "I’d be lying, from my perspective, if I said no."

