CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Nicole Phelps
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago

In the not so distant past, JJ Martin was an American journalist in Milan with an enviable vintage collection. Now, she has a boutique on Via Sant’Andrea where her neighbors are Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Maison Margiela, and Missoni. For her fellow journalists, this is an especially inspiring story—maybe there are brands as successful as Martin’s hidden inside all of us? But La DoubleJ is no vanity project. Martin’s burgeoning lifestyle brand was born the way many of Italy’s more established houses were—from a singular vision. The starting point was simply cut, exquisitely printed dresses, and she’s built it up with gusto from there.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Via Sant Andrea#Chanel#Italian#Ldj
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Celebrates Savage x Fenty in Custom Bottega Veneta

It’s hard to overstate Bottega Veneta’s popularity among celebrities. Since designer Daniel Lee joined the house in 2018, his minimalist luxury has become ubiquitous in fashion circles and among performers attuned to the latest runway trends. No one fits that description better than Rihanna, the musician-turned-lingerie-mogul who is always ahead of the curve. With her third Savage x Fenty runway show set to premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday, Rihanna has begun making the rounds to promote its release. She hit up The Westin Bonaventure hotel for its Los Angeles premiere in the ultimate Bottega status symbol: a custom look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Dua Lipa Shuts Down the Catwalk at Versace

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and there’s one model that has the whole town talking. That would be Dua Lipa, who made her catwalk debut at Versace, opening and closing the show. The other event pulling A+ list talent was Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty production, which premiered on Amazon this Friday. What other show would feature Lola Leon, Erykah Badu, and Gottmik?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers

Lately, Billie Eilish has been upping her fashion game, experimenting with vintage boudoir looks (and blonde locks) and gracing the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a train that spanned the museum’s steps. But this weekend, the singer-songwriter returned to the aesthetic that originally established her as a contrarian fashion icon and a breakthrough music artist.  The “Bad Guy” singer performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival Friday in New York City. For the much-anticipated appearance, Eilish graced the stage in a white airbrushed t-shirt and matching white printed shorts, a look that goes back to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Winterized Family Fashion Collections

UNIQLO has unveiled the 'White Mountaineering x UNIQLO' collection, its latest Lifewear collaboration, which presents a wide range of cozy, functional apparel with elements borrowed from high-fashion. While the new collection presents a variety of looks for the entire family, the items do utilize two main materials -- fleece and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022

Ciao, Milano! The third leg of fashion month is underway in Italy with a jam-packed schedule of mostly physical shows. From Fendi and Prada to a slew of up-and-coming labels like Cormio and ATXV, editors, models, and buyers will have their work cut out for them trying to see it all. Style du Monde’s Acielle is there to shoot the best street style looks in between; scroll through her latest coverage here, and come back for her daily updates.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Exclusive Sneaker Collections

EBay Inside Drop gives fans the chance to get in on hard-to-find, rare and deadstock sneakers backed by an Authenticity Guarantee. The curated collection of sneakers even features Friends & Family sneakers, which will be given away to eBay's community of enthusiasts. Styles like the Air Jordan 1 Fragment High...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgia-Drenched Streetwear Collections

To celebrate its ten-year anniversary, London-based fashion brand House of Sunny has officially revealed its 'On the Road Again' collection, a nostalgia-drenched Spring/Summer capsule that boasts a variety of playful looks. The eclectic and vibrant collection consists of a wide range of garments including brightly-colored letterman jackets, graphic-heavy knit sweaters,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

In Milan, Fantasy Comes Alive in a Wet and Wild Collection by Beate Karlsson for AVAVAV

Like Max, the rebel hero of Maurice Sendak’s classic picture book Where The Wild Things Are, Swedish designer Beate Karlsson’s imagination conjures a creature-inhabited borderland realm between fantasy and reality. Karlsson, in her new role as creative director of AVAVAV, is responsible for the meme-friendly chicken feet Doja Cat wore while hosting the VMAs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
archiproducts.com

Acerbis Extends the Remasters Collection

13/09/2021 - Acerbis extends the Remasters collection with new selections of archive creations by the trailblazing talents who made the history of Italian design, reinterpreted for the contemporary era by creative directors Francesco Meda and David Lopez Quincoces, who have imbued the works with an invigorated emphasis on the brand’s signature lacquers, along with the strength of materials, potent new proportions, and high-geared colors inspired by vintage racecars.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Premium Sustainable FW21 Collections

Kuwalla Tee's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is dubbed Reflection. The collection is a look back on the company's growth as it approaches its 10th anniversary. The Canadian streetwear brand offers premium quality and sustainable essentials to elevate every look. The brand aims to deliver eco-friendly and waste-minimizing clothes without sacrificing style, comfort, affordability, and quality.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy