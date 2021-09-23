Collection
In the not so distant past, JJ Martin was an American journalist in Milan with an enviable vintage collection. Now, she has a boutique on Via Sant’Andrea where her neighbors are Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Maison Margiela, and Missoni. For her fellow journalists, this is an especially inspiring story—maybe there are brands as successful as Martin’s hidden inside all of us? But La DoubleJ is no vanity project. Martin’s burgeoning lifestyle brand was born the way many of Italy’s more established houses were—from a singular vision. The starting point was simply cut, exquisitely printed dresses, and she’s built it up with gusto from there.www.vogue.com
