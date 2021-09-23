TNL Scholar Athlete of the Week

High school sports are back and every year we feature area student-athletes doing amazing things both in and out of the classroom. Here are this week's Vulcan Materials Company scholar-athletes of the week.
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) recently released its All-America Scholar-Athlete Awards and 11 Gustavus players were recognized. Athletes must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) to be recognized as Scholar Athletes. 2021 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes:. Amanda Markert. Amara Packey. Ashley Neuenfeldt.
September 12, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Ridgeline’s Isaac Peterson who is a national honor society member with a 4.0 GPA and takes part in track in the Spring. Scott is helpful, kind, and a wonderful friend who hopes to go to college after he serves a mission. Scott is incredibly hard working and donates a ton of time through community service. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!
COLUMBIA, Ky. – Ninety Lindsey Wilson student-athletes were named 2020-21 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, NAIA officials announced on Wednesday as part of the NAIA National Awards Day. The 90 Scholar-Athletes are the most named in any one academic year for Lindsey Wilson athletics. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- This week's scholar athlete is a wildcat for life and it runs in the family. Chase Johnson's physique may not strike you as being one of the bigger members of Booker T. Washington's offensive line, but under the surface he has a big heart for his teammates.
NEW ORLEANS — Holy Cross offensive lineman Cole Baiamonte carries a 4.0 GPA and scored a 32 on the ACT. Cole is the son of the Tigers offensive line coach, Mike Baiamonte, and learned from a young age that the classroom comes first. “It’s a big thing in my household....
CINCINNATI — Two student athletes from Turpin High School were honored as the Week 5 Scholar Athletes for the southwest region. Mae Reed is a cross country and track athlete for the Spartans. She is a four-year letterman in both sports and was a state track meet qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles in 2021. Reed, while participating in sports, carries a 3.83 grade-point average.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Athlete of the Week is CMU Mavericks forward Alec Fronapfel. He has helped lead the men’s soccer team to an undefeated start through four games, scoring two goals. One of those goals was a game winning bicycle kick to beat Texas A&M International in...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kicking off another school year of our Athlete of the Week segment is a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who’s off to a fast start. Katharina Probst scored 5 goals in her team’s opening game win over Mayfield. It was no surprise. In the abbreviated spring season, she tallied 4 goals against Carthage and 5 goals versus General Brown.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — It’s now time for our Scholar Athlete of the week, sponsored by John’sRecycling to, Justin Woody and Nick Sullivan. From Rhea County High School is Justin Woody. Justin plays football for the Golden Eagles. He is a four year varsity player and was part of the All Region 4-5a Team.
September 19, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Roy High School’s Rocco Hamblin who’s currently a Senior on the Royals Football team and also has Lacrosse to look forward to in the Spring. Isaac is helpful, kind, and a wonderful student who makes a point of being friendly to everyone. Isaac is incredibly hard working, donates a ton of time through community service, and serves as a student body officer. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!
Kansas City, Missouri– The Dillard athletic department saw five of its programs recognized by the NAIA for the 2020-21 school year in being selected for the NAIA's Scholar Athlete Team Award, the organization announced on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for the annual National Awards Day. The day recognizes the association's highest...
Building Omaha is expanding their support of Scholar Athletes in 2021! In addition to their annual sponsorship of the Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete of the Year, Building Omaha has set aside additional funds that will be distributed after the 2021 Building Omaha Scholar Athlete of the Year is selected.
Week three's 2021 Scholar Athlete nominees include State College's Kylie Ehrensberger and Hollidaysburg's Elizabeth Johnson. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced their 2020-21 Distinguished Scholar Athletes for the 2020-21 academic season. Student-athletes on the list were honored as the 'best of the best' from each sports' All-MAC and Academic All-MAC Teams. The Distinguished Scholar Athlete is a seventh-year award given to students who have excelled in athletics and academics.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week faces an obstacle everyday, but that does not stop her from doing her best. Amarillo High senior Brielle Worley’s perseverance and courage have earned her a Division 1 scholarship to play volleyball at Abilene Christian University.
As the UTSA Roadrunners football program continues its ascent through the college ranks, there are a number of players that grab the headlines as a big part of that process. Sincere McCormick has broken rushing records at UTSA, Rashad Wisdom has become the heart and soul of a much-improved UTSA defense and Frank Harris has provided electrifying plays from the quarterback position, to name just a few. But there is one unit that gets chronically overlooked when talking about the ‘Runners’ revitalization, and that is the offensive line, and a big part of that offensive line is Spencer Burford. Burford elaborated on his process and mindset while he is on the field.
The Clark Cougars roll into TNL with a 1-3 record, but have been in all four of their games, and Churchill's Ron Harris calls them "the best 1-3" team in the area. The two will meet on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Here's more with the Coogs!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kate Wegner has made the most of her high school years in Estelline. “Yeah, I’ve always been one to just always be involved in everything. And so I think your senior year is one of your most important years just because this is the final stretch. You have to hammer it out you have to hard until the final end,” Kate said.
Senior Offensive Lineman William McCorkle was recently awarded the Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete of the Week for Bainbridge High School. McCorkle was nominated by the faculty and staff at BHS to win the award in the broadcasted rivalry against the Thomasville Bulldogs. Athletes are chosen based on their character...
NEW ORLEANS — Corey Lambert Jr. carries a 3.8 GPA, the highest of the Brother Martin seniors, and scored a 22 on the ACT. Lambert Jr. is a self-motivator and takes a lot of pride in being the best in both the classroom and on the football field. His grades...
