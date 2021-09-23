CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Star Trek' exhibit opens at the Skirball Cultural Center

By Kristopher Gee
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — For generations, one show has inspired us to go boldly where no one has gone before, and now you can get up close and personal with the "Star Trek" universe with a new exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center, opening Oct. 7. For Academy Award-winning filmmaker John...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek Returns to NYCC With Prodigy Premiere and Discovery

Star Trek is plotting a return course for New York Comic Con. Hot off the heels of the Star Trek Day streaming event, Star Trek isn't going to have the multi-panel Star Trek Universe block seen at the past couple of years of conventions. Instead, it will bring two panels on two separate days of the event. Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy will attend with cast and creatives representing their respective shows. On Saturday, October 8th, Star Trek: Discovery will shine a spotlight on its upcoming fourth season. On Sunday, October 10th, Star Trek: Prodigy will host a special screening of its premiere episode, which won't debut on Paramount+ until October 28th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Was Inspired by a Classic Star Trek Movie

It seems the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard was inspired by the classic Star Trek movie Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Paramount+ released the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season Two on Star Trek Day, revealing its February premiere date. It also confirmed the show would return for a third season. Micheal Chabon, who ran the first season of Picard, departed the series to helm the adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. For its second season, Terry Matalas, who previously was showrunner on Syfy's 12 Monkeys TV show, became co-showrunner of Picard, alongside series co-creator Akiva Goldsman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Character Posters Released

Star Trek: Prodigy revealed its full trailer on Star Trek Day and will debut its premiere episode at New York Comic Con. To tide fans over until then, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon released a handful of character posters featuring the ad hoc crew of the USS Protostar, including the holographic Captain Janeway. Below, you can check out all six posters, plus the key art poster from Star Trek Day. Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers. The series, which takes place in the same universe as every other Star Trek television show, will debut on Paramount+ on October 28th.
COMICS
GQMagazine

The Star Trek Extended Design Universe

The Star Trek franchise has produced one of the most comprehensive universes ever seen in pop culture, with a dedicated fan base ready to swoop in on any inconsistencies. But there is one thing many Trekkies can agree upon: they would like to own and drink out of Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s tea cup (hot Earl Grey tea optional). And they can: His preferred drinking vessel, used not only throughout The Next Generation (1987-1994), but also by Captain Kathryn Janeway on Voyager (1995-2001) and of course the modern iteration of Picard (2020-present), is not a manufactured prop, but Carsten Jorgensen’s Bistro Cup designed for Bodum in 1974. Though out of production, the cup is available from second-hand sellers like Etsy, where it is often conveniently labeled the Picard cup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy Award

Star Trek: Discovery has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Single Episode. Discovery won the award for the episode "Su'Kal," which sees Saru (Doug Jones), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), and Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) entering a space station consumed by the holographic nightmares of Su'Kal (Bill Irwin), a Kelpien who'd lived on the station alone since watching the rest of its crew, including his mother, die. The effects team created an entire dark fantasy world the away team explored, including the monster from a Kelpien myth stalking Su'Kal. The award was specifically granted to lead VFX supervisor Jason Zimmerman and his team, including Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood, Ivan Kondrup Jensen, Kristen Prahl, Toni Pykalaniemi, and Leslie Chung.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
richlandstudentmedia.com

Original ‘Star Trek’ warps into 55th anniversary

The “Star Trek” saga began two years before the debut telecast on Sept. 8, 1966. Gene Roddenberry, the creator of “Star Trek” produced a pilot titled “The Cage.”. It portrayed Capt. Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) being held by the Telosians, who wanted to revitalize their civilization by creating a community of humans. They used enhanced telepathy to get Pike and a previous crash survivor named Vena (Susan Oliver) to fall in love and procreate. Roddenberry had promised the network a wagon train to the stars and had this to say about the rejection of “The Cage:”
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Egg-Shaped Cultural Centers

MAD Architects unveiled a large-scale design proposal to be erected in the heart of Los Angeles' Hollywood district. MAD Architects' new design proposal has the potential of completely redefining the Hollywood landscape. The firm's 500 million dollar proposal takes the form of an unusually shaped, 22-storied edifice. The shape almost resembles an egg and features an exterior clad in textured glass. Integrated into each floor are robust landscaped gardens that are visible from the exterior. Moreover, the elevators have been designed to sit externally and run up and down the building's spine.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Skirball Cultural Center#Academy Award#The Uss Enterprise
IGN

A Conversation With William Shatner: Making the Star Trek Movies

Star Trek's 55th anniversary is this month, and accompanying that milestone is the just-released 4K Ultra HD Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection. And to help celebrate the occasion, IGN's own Star Trek aficionado Scott Collura interviewed William Shatner himself! In this William Shatner interview, which you can watch at the top of the page or below, Shatner discusses the making of the first four Star Trek movies -- as well as Star Trek V, which he directed and is sure to be on the next 4K set. From the convoluted development of Star Trek: The Motion Picture to bringing Kirk into a middle-aged funk in The Wrath of Khan to shooting the famous "double dumb-ass on you" scene in The Voyage Home, the star reveals lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits from the beloved franchise. As for the Blu-rays, Star Trek's 55th anniversary marks the first time that the original four Star Trek films are presented in not only 4K Ultra HD, but with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 as well. Each film -- Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek: III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home -- comes packaged with "hours of previously released bonus content." This content includes commentary, deleted scenes, storyboards, trailers, production videos like "Designing Khan" and interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and more. This Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection, which is available now, also comes packaged with standard Blu-rays and digital copies of each film. For those without 4K TVs or players, there is also a version that just includes the Blu-ray discs and digital copies.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

New Art Exhibit Celebrates Lowrider Culture

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new exhibit in San Francisco focuses on lowrider art and how a lifestyle once considered criminal activity became a catalyst for positive social change for the Latino community. “I was arrested 113 times during that period,” said Roberto Hernandez, a lifelong lowrider and activist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks New Preview Reveals Classic Star Trek Actor's Return

A fan-favorite Star Trek actor returns in a new role in the seventh episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season, "Where Pleasant Fountains Lie." In the episode, Jeffrey Combs guest stars as the voice of Agimus, an evil computer. Combs is popular with Star Trek plans for playing many characters across several Star Trek series, most notably the Brunt and Weyoun in Star Trek: Deep Space 9 and Thy'lek Shran in Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans have repeatedly asked to see Combs cast in a role in the streaming Star Trek era, including some suggesting he should play Dr. Boyce in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
mynews13.com

DGA alters award rules to consider films released in theaters, streaming

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the nation, the Directors Guild of America announced Friday it will again alter its rules for award eligibility, allowing films to qualify if they are released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming platforms. "The change will allow films that receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Episodes Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine holds a special place in the Star Trek franchise. The difficult third live-action series broke the fundamental rule of “boldly going where no man had ever gone before” by tying itself to a space station. It was the series that dragged war, conflict, and consequences into the space opera. It was also the series that stretched and tested the central ideals of Star Trek. In doing so, it produced some of the most challenging, rewarding and spectacular hours in genre television history.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Star Trek: Coda Trailer Released

The trailer for Star Trek: Coda ahs been released. First revealed in February, Star Trek: Coda is a trilogy serving as the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. The line has run for 15 years, continuing the adventuring of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager during the era when no Star Trek television shows were in production. Now that Star Trek television has returned, and specifically that Star Trek: Picard is revealing the canon post-Nemesis Star Trek universe, the books will wrap up their version of events with this final epic adventure, bringing closure to fans and wrapping up dangling plot threads.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Missions Announced by WizKids Games

A new card-based Star Trek tabletop experience is on the way. On Tuesday, WizKids Game, the publisher of the popular superhero miniatures game HeroClix, announced the upcoming release of Star Trek: Missions, a new Star Trek game based on the Kennerspiel-nominated combo-building card game Fantasy Realms, which Bruce Glasco created. According to a press release, Star Trek Missions will have playing uniting familiar characters, locations, and gear from the Star Trek universe in strange and thrilling new configurations. Examples include combining Commander William Riker and DaiMon Bok on a crew, Bat'leth in hand, to take on challenges ranging from a Diplomatic Conference to being trapped on the Holodeck.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy