'Star Trek' exhibit opens at the Skirball Cultural Center

Star Trek's 55th anniversary is this month, and accompanying that milestone is the just-released 4K Ultra HD Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection. And to help celebrate the occasion, IGN's own Star Trek aficionado Scott Collura interviewed William Shatner himself! In this William Shatner interview, which you can watch at the top of the page or below, Shatner discusses the making of the first four Star Trek movies -- as well as Star Trek V, which he directed and is sure to be on the next 4K set. From the convoluted development of Star Trek: The Motion Picture to bringing Kirk into a middle-aged funk in The Wrath of Khan to shooting the famous "double dumb-ass on you" scene in The Voyage Home, the star reveals lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits from the beloved franchise. As for the Blu-rays, Star Trek's 55th anniversary marks the first time that the original four Star Trek films are presented in not only 4K Ultra HD, but with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 as well. Each film -- Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek: III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home -- comes packaged with "hours of previously released bonus content." This content includes commentary, deleted scenes, storyboards, trailers, production videos like "Designing Khan" and interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and more. This Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection, which is available now, also comes packaged with standard Blu-rays and digital copies of each film. For those without 4K TVs or players, there is also a version that just includes the Blu-ray discs and digital copies.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO