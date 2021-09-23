Oregon Ducks preparing for 3 QBs amid uncertainty at Arizona

Taking a longer look at Oregon State’s 45-27 rout of USC with 10 takeaways:. A few people mused in the moments after Saturday night’s win that it was Oregon State’s biggest triumph since the 2001 Fiesta Bowl. It was nowhere near that, but despite USC’s unranked status, it was among the most five meaningful of the past 20 years. You can successfully debate it was the Beavers greatest win since 2008, when OSU dumped the No. 1 Trojans 27-21 in Corvallis. It can be argued that last year’s 41-38 win over Oregon is on par, and there’s some merit. But for what this means – 3-1 start to season, a three-game winning streak, first win since in LA since 1960, a chance to launch a special season – this one tops the Duck win.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO