Arizona State

Oregon Ducks preparing for 3 QBs amid uncertainty at Arizona

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
EUGENE — Arizona’s quarterback problem is Oregon’s defensive headache for the week. The Wildcats (0-3) has the most wide open QB battle in the Pac-12 during the preseason, so much so that they entered the season playing both Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, who started the first two games, and Will Plummer, who started against Northern Arizona and was then replaced by Jordan McCloud, a transfer from South Florida.

www.oregonlive.com

