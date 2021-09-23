Brownie sales soar: How winning a blind taste test drew customers back into a Concord coffee shop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best friends Rachel McBeth and Jamie Francom created Taste the Carolinas during the pandemic to try and get business back into local bakeries. Each month six local bakeries include an item like a brownie or a doughnut in a Taste the Carolinas box for a blind taste test. Once the winner is chosen, the bakeries are revealed with the hopes that customers will go back to buy something again.spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0