CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud

By MATTHEW BROWN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cugwd_0c69vlxQ00
Missing Traveler Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers ride past media stationed at the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Federal officials say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him, while the investigation continues into Petito's homicide.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie's role in Petito's death of his whereabouts to contact the FBI. How Petito was killed has not been revealed pending the final results of an autopsy by the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner.

In Florida, the search for Laundrie continued Thursday for a fifth day in a large, forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Victims identified in fatal Amtrak derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. — The identities of all three victims killed Saturday in the derailment of a westbound Amtrak train near Joplin, Montana, have been identified by local authorities. The victims include 72-year-old Marjorie Varnadoe and 74-year-old Donald Varnadoe, a retired Georgia couple; and Zach Schneider, 29, of Fairview, Illinois, who...
JOPLIN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Fbi Special Agent#Ap#District Court#Fbi#The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Safety officials seek answers in deadly Amtrak derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — Federal investigators examined overturned rail cars and a stretch of tracks Monday as they worked to figure out why an Amtrak train derailed in rural Montana over the weekend, killing three people. The westbound Empire Builder was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when it left...
JOPLIN, MT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
43K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy