Andover, MN

Contaminated drinking water found in Andover, Gem Lake

By Greg Stanley
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 homes near the Twin Cities have lost their drinking water after dozens of wells were found to be contaminated with a powerful industrial chemical. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) found the contamination this summer while it was monitoring the groundwater near two sites with known pollution problems — the now-closed Waste Disposal Engineering (WDE) Landfill in Andover and the Water Gremlin plant near the city of Gem Lake.

www.startribune.com

Government
