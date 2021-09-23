CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First California Physician Partners Practice is Now Tenet Health Central Coast Primary and Specialty Care

Physicians, staff, and services remain the same with the commitment to the community

ATASCADERO — North San Luis Obispo County residents may have noticed new signs on the buildings where First California Physician Partners (FCPP) practice that now says, Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care.

Patients and visitors can rest assured that it is only the name that is changing; physicians, staff, and services remain the same, as well as the commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

FCPP has been a part of Tenet Health Central Coast for years and having a single, identifiable brand helps patients more intuitively leverage the combined resources of Tenet Health Central Coast, including two award-winning acute-care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, urgent care centers and outpatient laboratory and imaging centers.

The Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care network of resources include:

  • AHA/ASA Certified Primary Stroke Centers stroke care
  • Blue Distinction Knee and Hip Replacement and Care programs
  • SLO County’s only Savi-SCOUT system for tumor detection and redaction
  • SLO County’s only Wound Care Clinic for persistent, slow-healing sores as can happen with cancer or diabetic patients
  • Globally and nationally recognized maternity care including support groups and the County’s only CertaScan; footprint imaging that enables the hospital, law enforcement agencies, and parents to identify a baby if the emergency need should ever arise
  • The Central Coast’s only “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” designations from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

The new signage for Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care are now at these practices in the north county:

  • 6955 El Camino Real in Atascadero, Suites 101 and 200
  • 2727 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles, Suite 201
  • 959 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite B3
  • 1220 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite 1418

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county's only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif.  Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, each hospital has earned an "A" from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in every reporting period since it was created in 2012, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

