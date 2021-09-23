Top 5 Area Games: Week 5

Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features a pair of great games in the Highland Conference and a Saturday matinee in Traverse City that pits two undefeated teams.

D7 HM Evart (4-0, 3-0 Highland) at D8 No. 8 Beal City (3-1, 3-0 Highland), 7 p.m. – Our Sports Overtime Game of the Week, this contest will in all likelihood determine the winner of the Highland Conference. Beal City already has wins over McBain and Lake City while Evart has yet to play either of the two second-place teams. The Wildcats are off to their best start since start the 2007 season at 7-0. The Aggies lead the all-time series at 39-12 and have won each of the previous five meetings.

D5 HM Grayling (3-1, 1-1 NMFL Legends) at D5 No. 4 Kingsley (4-0, 2-0 NMFL Legends), 7 p.m. – This marks Grayling’s first game in two weeks after picking up a forfeit win over Kalkaska in Week 4. The Vikings have a difficult two-week stretch, with Sault Ste. Marie on the docket next week. After a close game with Sault Ste. Marie in Week 3, Kingsley rolled past Benzie Central 48-7 a week ago. Grayling leads the all-time series at 4-3.

McBain (2-2, 2-1 Highland) at Lake City (2-2, 2-1 Highland), 7 p.m. – The winner here stays alive in the hunt for a Highland Conference championship. McBain has cruised the last two weeks but faces a tough two-week stretch, with Evart on the horizon. McBain leads the all-time series at 28-25, but Lake City has won five of the previous six meetings. The Ramblers won last year’s matchup 30-0.

D6 HM Reed City (3-1, 3-0 CSAA Gold) at D5 HM Big Rapids (3-1, 3-0 CSAA Gold), 7 p.m. – Big Rapids is off to its best start since 2015 after holding on for a 25-21 win over conference title challenger Central Montcalm last week. Reed City cruised to a 58-7 victory over Chippewa Hills last Friday. The winner here will be the sole undefeated team left in CSAA Gold play. Reed City is 42-27-1 against Big Rapids since 1950.

D6 No. 4 Boyne City (4-0) at D7 No. 2 Traverse City St. Francis (4-0), 1 p.m. – A great midseason, non-conference matinee matchup. St. Francis is fresh off a 63-0 triumph over Glen Lake while Boyne City rolled past Harbor Springs 50-0. St. Francis still has tough league games with Kingsley and Sault Ste. Marie while Mancelona appears to be the only team standing in the way of Boyne City in the Leaders Division. St. Francis won the last meeting 17-14 in 2019 and is 31-10 all-time against the Ramblers.