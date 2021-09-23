Olympic homecoming for Frerichs in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. — “It was absolutely surreal,” 2020 Olympian Courtney Frerichs said recalling her silver medal in the steeplechase. “. “It was just the validation that all the work had been worth it. Obviously I had been dreaming about going to the Olympics since I was a child. I’d been thinking about Tokyo every day since the Rio games finished. Making the Olympics was a dream come true, but I knew in my heart that I wanted to have an Olympic medal.”