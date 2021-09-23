Walla Walla area shot seekers could see J&J vaccine in short supply, Kaminsky says

People required to vaccinate against COVID-19 for employment could face a roadblock if they were holding out for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine formula. Gov. Jay Inslee announced early last month all Washington health care workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, along with state employees and long-term care workers. Nine days later he expanded the category to include K-12 and higher education employees in public, charter and private schools.