Nintendo Switch Online Expanding With N64 and Sega Genesis Games in New Membership
Nintendo is set to expand its Switch Online with a new membership, offering classic Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games as part of the subscription with the new plan. Revealed as part of September's Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Plan will arrive in late October. Subscribers can continue with their existing plan or add the expansion to their plan. The expansion includes all the features of the base plan, along with the new additions.www.ign.com
Comments / 0