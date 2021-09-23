CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online Expanding With N64 and Sega Genesis Games in New Membership

By Alex Stedman
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is set to expand its Switch Online with a new membership, offering classic Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games as part of the subscription with the new plan. Revealed as part of September's Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Plan will arrive in late October. Subscribers can continue with their existing plan or add the expansion to their plan. The expansion includes all the features of the base plan, along with the new additions.

gameranx.com

Nintendo Switch Online Rumors Suggest Price Hike After Inclusion Of N64 Games

The Nintendo Switch offers a premium online subscription service. Much like the competitor’s Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo can provide players with special deals. There’s also the benefit of being able to play online multiplayer video games. However, there’s another reason that these premium services are of interest to players. That’s, of course, the free video games you receive monthly. With that said, there is one problem Nintendo Switch players face when it comes to this particular premium subscription attribute.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

N64 and Sega Mega Drive games are coming to the Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that both N64 and Sega Mega Drive (aka Sega Genesis in US) games will be heading over to the Switch. These classic games will be offered through the Nintendo Online subscription service, similar to how you can currently access Nintendo’s SNES library on the Switch. However, you’ll need to subscribe to a new premium tier, called the Expansion Plan, in order to get access to N64 and Sega Mega Drive games.
VIDEO GAMES
KFOR

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
#Online Games#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Direct#Super Mario 64#Snes
