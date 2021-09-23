Nintendo Switch Online Expanding With N64 and Sega Genesis Games in New Membership

Bethesda has bought a PlayStation 5 for Deathloop's Jason Kelley after the voice actor told fans he didn't have a copy of the game or a console to experience it on. Just as Deathloop was about to launch, a short promo clip on the game's official Twitter account featured Jason Kelley, the voice actor for protagonist Colt, saying: "I cannot wait for you guys to get your hands on this video game. If anyone can get me a copy and a PlayStation 5, I would appreciate it." This made it clear that Kelley didn't own a copy of Deathloop or a PlayStation 5 to play it on.

