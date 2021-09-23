Flash Flood Watch issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New Jersey...northern New Jersey...and northwest New Jersey...including the following areas...in central New Jersey...Mercer. In northern New Jersey...Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In northwest New Jersey...Hunterdon. * Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * Flash flooding continues in portions of the Watch area with rainfall continuing to wind down this evening.alerts.weather.gov
