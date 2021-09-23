Splatoon 3 Gets Close Look at Gameplay and Plot in New Trailer

Koei Tecmo shared the latest on Blue Reflection: Second Light, including the introduction of two new characters: Uta Komagawa and Kirara Kuno. As the secrets behind Blue Reflection: Second Light unfold, a couple of new students are transported to the mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories. The tormented Uta Komagawa is the first new character to be announced. Originally introduced in the anime Blue Reflection Ray, Uta is known to be quiet and insecure, but upon entering the academy, there’s an immediate sense that the other students are wary of her for unknown reasons. Joining Uta at the academy is the prophetic Kirara Kuno. While Kirara has indeed lost her memories, she seems to possess an otherworldly ability to predict the future. Will Kirara’s words about the future help reveal the truth behind her past?

