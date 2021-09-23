CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splatoon 3 Gets Close Look at Gameplay and Plot in New Trailer

By Tom Marks
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Nintendo Direct, we got a closer look at more gameplay from Splatoon 3, including glimpses of both multiplayer matches and some of the single-player settings in its "Return of the Mammalians" campaign. A "Squid Researcher" from Nintendo explained that the Turf War mode remains unchanged at its core,...

