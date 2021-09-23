Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan and Andrew Marchand | SI Media Podcast
First up is AEW wrestler, Bryan Danielson, who was formally known in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The fan-favorite talks about why he decided to join AEW after spending so many years in WWE, what he's most looking forward to doing in AEW, his relationship with Vince McMahon and McMahon being overly protective of him. Danielson also talks about why one particular night in his WWE career was so special to him, what he makes of the AEW vs. WWE narrative and much more.www.chatsports.com
