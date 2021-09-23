CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have ended but there is still some light to moderate rains occurring over the area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches have fallen from the earlier thunderstorms with additional quarter to have an inch of rainfall can still be expected from the light to moderate rains during the next hour. This will continue to cause some minor flooding over the area. Therefore, the Urban Flood Advisory has been extended until 830 PM EDT for Southern Broward and Northern Miami-Dade Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Aventura, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, West Park, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Chambers Estates and Oak Point.

