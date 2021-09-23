Long Beach schools get visit from pro drivers ahead Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Two race car drivers made pit stops at Long Beach schools this week. Professional drivers Cole Powelson and Karla Pestotnik from the Global Time Attack series dropped by a few local campuses on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22-23, ahead of their appearances in this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The visits across eight campuses were part of the Grand Prix’s educational series, which annually sends drivers out to schools ahead of the three-day event.www.presstelegram.com
