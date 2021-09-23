Church harmony topic of sermon series at Jamestown First Assembly

"C-Harmony: why unity matters" is the topic of a sermon series beginning at Jamestown First Assembly on Sunday, Sept. 26. Services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Fort God's people to build an enduring church that resists the spirit of the day, people must build with the vital principle called "unity". The unity principle is God's weapon against the kingdom of darkness. God is a God of unified order with a unified universe. God created man to work in unity. Learn more during the sermon series at the church, located at 1220 8th Ave. SW.