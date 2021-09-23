FARRMS offers technical assistance for new USDA Pandemic Response Grant
The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Recourses Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) will assist small farm and food businesses in applying for the USDA’s new Pandemic Response and Safety Grants. FARRMS will hold an online support session from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Those interested can find more information on the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/farrms_PRSgrant or join the sessions directly at https://bit.ly/PRS_Grant.www.jamestownsun.com
