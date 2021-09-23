CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gavin Newsom signs $15 billion climate, wildfire package at Sequoia National Park

By Paul Rogers
Chico Enterprise-Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at Sequoia National Park, where firefighters have toiled for the past two weeks to keep wildfires from killing some of the largest trees in the world, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a package of bills providing $15 billion for a wide range of climate, wildfire and water projects — from expanding forest thinning to building electric car charging stations and encouraging the development of offshore wind farms.

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.org

California is running out of water

That bleak assessment from Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources, puts the devastating scope of California’s drought into perspective even more sharply than the sea of statistics released Tuesday and reported by CalMatters’ Rachel Becker:. 90% of the state is gripped by extreme or exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MercuryNews

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for Covid-19

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s four children have tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement Friday. “Yesterday, two of the Governor’s children tested positive for Covid-19,” said spokesperson Erin Mellon. “The family is following all COVID protocols.”. The Democratic governor, his wife and their two other...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox40

Gov. Newsom signs $15B climate package amid historic fire season

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $15 billion climate package as thousands of firefighters continue to battle major wildfires across the state. The signing happened at the Sequoia National Park, which experienced its worst fire in over 130 years due to a lightning strike. “Since 2020, six of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Sequoia National Park Officials Wrap Towering Sequoia Trees in Aluminum Foil To Prepare for Uncontained Wildfires

Here’s a fun fact coming from someone who once worked at Sequoia National Park: sequoia trees are naturally resistant to fire. It’s been a few years, so this writer doesn’t remember every single detail. But sequoias didn’t become some of the largest, longest-living trees on Earth because they burst into flames at every turn. That said, they are far from invincible. Officials at the park decided it’d be best to help the trees out with some extra insulation.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Axios

Sequoia National Park Forest wraps trees in foil as wildfires approach

Sequoia National Park Forest officials have wrapped giant sequoia tree trunks in aluminum foil insulation due to two uncontained California wildfires that are projected to spread toward the park. Why it matters: Giant sequoias are unaffected by most wildfires, but among the trees currently under threat is The General Sherman...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequoia National Park#Water Management#Climate Change
US News and World Report

California Governor Signs $15 Billion Package to Tackle Climate Change

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $15 billion package that will fund programs to tackle drought and climate change in the state after a devastating wildfire season. Newsom signed 24 bills focused on climate and clean energy efforts, droughts, and wildfire preparedness, his office said in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California At ‘Tip Of The Spear;’ Newsom Signs $15B Package To Fight Climate Change

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — With ash falling from the sky from the nearby the KNP Complex Fire raging among California’s famed sequoia groves, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday signed a $15 billion climate package, the largest such investment in state history. For months, drought conditions have worsened across the state as more than 2 million acres of parched forests and wilderness have burned in a series of wildfires. California is leading the nation with a $15 billion climate package, taking bold action against climate change & to combat wildfires. We’re confronting the climate crisis head-on while protecting the hardest-hit communities. #CAcomeback pic.twitter.com/dlxDqJ06Rw —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

Newsom Signs Bill For Native American Monument To Replace California Colonizer

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday officially removing from the California Capitol grounds a statue honoring Spanish missionary Junipero Serra and setting the stage for the construction of a new monument honoring Sacramento tribal communities. The statue was toppled by demonstrators in July 2020 after the police killing of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
davisvanguard.org

Governor Signs Historic Climate Action Package – $15 Billion to Tackle Climate Crisis and Protect Vulnerable Communities

Sacramento, CA – With California facing a severe drought and water shortage as well as being plagued once again by historic fires that many experts believe are being super-fueled by climate change, the state legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled on Thursday what they are calling the California Comeback Plan—over $15 billion in funding to tackle wildfire and drought challenges, build climate resilience in communities, promote sustainable agriculture and advance nation-leading climate agenda.
POLITICS
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom unveils $15 billion plan to combat climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With the raging wildfire season in California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Sequoia National Park Thursday to talk about tackling the issue. Newsom unveiled a $15 billion plan to combat climate change. He said the money will go to sustainability efforts, water and drought resilience, and California's zero-emission vehicle package.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PBS NewsHour

Newsom signs historic $15 billion to combat growing climate crises

FRESNO — With drought, fires and heatwaves gripping the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $15 billion investment package to respond to the converging crises. The funding is part of the state’s $262.6 billion budget approved earlier this year. While funding was available for climate initiatives, a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy