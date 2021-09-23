Gavin Newsom signs $15 billion climate, wildfire package at Sequoia National Park

Here’s a fun fact coming from someone who once worked at Sequoia National Park: sequoia trees are naturally resistant to fire. It’s been a few years, so this writer doesn’t remember every single detail. But sequoias didn’t become some of the largest, longest-living trees on Earth because they burst into flames at every turn. That said, they are far from invincible. Officials at the park decided it’d be best to help the trees out with some extra insulation.

