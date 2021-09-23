CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why hasn’t Florida followed through with special marijuana license for a Black farmer?

By Kirby Wilson
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long four years for Florida’s Black farmers. In 2017, the Legislature passed a law that created the modern Florida medical marijuana industry. It set steep barriers to entry. It limited the number of licenses the state could award to companies. By no later than Oct. 3 of that year, a new marijuana license was to be given to a business owner belonging to a “Pigford Class” — one of two groups of Black farmers who had won a judgment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for that agency’s history of racial discrimination.

