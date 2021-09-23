Chilly Thursday night

Tropics still active. Tropical storm Sam has developed. Sam will become a major hurricane and head west. High of 69 and low of 46 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are still cool today. Dew points are much lower. Water vapor satellite shows drier air moving in. Satellite has all clear here and the same with radar. Dry Friday but few showers possible late Friday night. Dry next week. Temps are cool now but will warm longer term. Tonight, clear and 45. Tomorrow, sunny and 77. warm and mostly dry next week.