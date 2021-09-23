New study finds domestic reference pricing could lower Medicare spending on new drugs by 30%
Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Sept. 23, 2021 – Basing new drug launch prices on historical domestic data could limit manufacturers’ power to set extremely high launch prices and could reduce Medicare spending on new drugs by up to 30%, according to a new white paper released today by West Health and its Council for Informed Drug Spending Analysis (CIDSA). The study is a collaboration between researchers at West Health, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of California San Diego, and comes as Congress considers policies to lower drug spending.www.newswise.com
