New study finds domestic reference pricing could lower Medicare spending on new drugs by 30%

Newswise — Researchers estimate that up to $101 billion in health care spending is wasted each year due to over-treatment or the delivery of “low-value care.” Low-value care includes a wide array of tests and treatments that are medically unnecessary and for which the potential for harm outweigh the potential for benefit. While researchers have charted the ongoing use of low-value care on national and regional levels, little research exists on how health systems across the country use low-value care and how they compare to each other. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice examined the use of 41 low-value services at 556 U.S. health systems. Their results, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, map hotspots of low-value care use at individual health systems and shed light on predictors of this use.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 HOURS AGO