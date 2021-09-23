CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Is Demore Barnes leaving Law & Order: SVU, role of Garland? The exit…

cartermatt.com
 10 days ago

Going into the two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU tonight on NBC, we knew that Demore Barnes was leaving the show. We also had some behind-the-scenes insight in advance, including that this was not his decision. He admittedly recently on social media that he was still unsure on the circumstances related to his exit, though story-wise it felt like this could be coming following the end of season 22.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Gray Hyder
Person
Demore Barnes
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': How Season 23 Premiere Could Handle Mariska Hargitay's Injuries

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 finally starts on Thursday night, but there was plenty of behind-the-scenes drama before filming even began. In May, star Mariska Hargitay broke her right ankle and suffered other leg injuries after taking a nasty fall. Since there's no SVU without Capt. Olivia Benson, the writers had to find a way to work that injury into the show. It will be addressed in the first episode of the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

'Law & Order: SVU' is bringing back a fan-favorite character for 500th episode

“Law & Order: SVU” is coming up on its 500th episode. To honor the occasion, the show is bringing back fan favorite character, Detective Nick Amaro, played by Danny Pino. The popular crime series made the announcement on Instagram, telling fans that Detective Amaro “will return to SVU for the show’s historic 500th episode.” The character hasn’t been seen since 2015, at the end of the 16th season, per PopCulture.com.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nbc#Gold
cartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is the team shutting down for good?

Following tonight’s big premiere, rest assured that things will remain absolutely intense on SWAT season 5 episode 2. The series will remain in Mexico for the Hondo storyline, while for everyone else, we will see some serious drama in Los Angeles. Is there a chance that the team shuts down for good? At the moment, this is something you gotta strongly consider … and it’s going to be hard for Hondo to say anything about it from afar.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Organized Crime' 3-Hour Crossover Trailer Teases Steamy Benson-Stabler Scene

The hottest moment from last night's three-hour Law & Order extravaganza on NBC was really in the teaser for the next three-hour event. The trailer for a three-hour crossover made up of one Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode and two Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes ended with a steamy scene between Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). It also teased that the contents of last season's letter might finally be revealed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Decider

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is Back For Season 23: Complete Cast Guide

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is heading into its 23rd season this...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Law & Order SVU Season 23 Episode 1: Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

Created by Dick Wolf in the first spinoff of his earlier series ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘ is a tense and taut police procedural legal drama with mind-boggling cases and compelling characters. To keep things interesting, some of the stories are directly ripped from newspaper headlines. The story chronicles the dangerous profession of law enforcement officers in NYPD’s sixteenth precinct in Manhattan district, and it does not take long to delve deeper into the crime-infested underworld of the city.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 23 Premiere: Full Recap

Law & Order: SVU finally reappeared in our Thursday night lineup tonight, and we’re already itching for our next fix. The action-and-drama-packed episode had fans on the edge of their couch cushions for the full two hours. Need help digesting the Season 23 premiere?. Let’s break it down. We first...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 23 Premiere Leads Thursday Night As Most-Watched Program

Season 23 of “Law & Order: SVU” premiered last night, and more watchers tuned in to watch the NBC crime drama than any other primetime program. According to Deadline, “Law & Order: SVU” led the viewership race with 5.5 million viewers for its two-hour premiere. Fox’s hit reality show “The Masked Singer” came in behind it with 4.37 million viewers, followed closely by Christopher Meloni’s spin-off series”Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 4.32 million.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Dishes Your Daily Dose of Carisi and Rollins

In case you “Law & Order: SVU” fans needed a little sliver of show fun on a Sunday, then here you go with Carisi and Rollins. Oh, if you Outsiders do not know these characters, we’ll take a minute and introduce you. Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi is played by Peter Scanavino. Detective Amanda Rollins is played by Kelli Giddish.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy