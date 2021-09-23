Is Demore Barnes leaving Law & Order: SVU, role of Garland? The exit…

Following tonight’s big premiere, rest assured that things will remain absolutely intense on SWAT season 5 episode 2. The series will remain in Mexico for the Hondo storyline, while for everyone else, we will see some serious drama in Los Angeles. Is there a chance that the team shuts down for good? At the moment, this is something you gotta strongly consider … and it’s going to be hard for Hondo to say anything about it from afar.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO