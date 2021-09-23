NICU families at Sanford Health participating in read-a-thon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reading to your child can have many benefits. It can be even more beneficial for NICU babies or children in the hospital. For about the last week, Sanford Health has been doing a read-a-thon, which is part of a national event that promotes reading and encourages parents to read to their children. Tara DesLauriers daughter Kimber has been in the NICU for 4 weeks. Tara says it’s important for her to read to her daughter.