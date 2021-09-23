Billy Eichner’s Next Movie Makes History With An All LGBTQ+ Cast
Romantic comedies used to be a moviegoing staple. Everyone from Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan to Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant would frequent the genre as they became box office hits and all-time favorites. But with that came a lot of studio romantic comedies – and not one of them featured a same-sex couple falling in love being the center of the story. It's time to change that Hollywood, don't you think? Billy Eichner's upcoming movie Bros is finally moving the tides, and in more ways than one.
