Billy Eichner’s Next Movie Makes History With An All LGBTQ+ Cast

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Romantic comedies used to be a moviegoing staple. Everyone from Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan to Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant would frequent the genre as they became box office hits and all-time favorites. But with that came a lot of studio romantic comedies – and not one of them featured a same-sex couple falling in love being the center of the story. It's time to change that Hollywood, don’t you think? Billy Eichner's upcoming movie Bros is finally moving the tides, and in more ways than one.

Universal Rom-Com ‘Bros’ Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast Featuring Billy Eichner; Nicholas Stoller To Direct, With Judd Apatow Producing

Universal Pictures has set Billy Eichner (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Luke Macfarlane (Single All The Way), TS Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Guillermo Diaz (Law & Order: Organized Crime) and Guy Branum (truTV’s The Game Show) to star in Bros, which will make history as the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, and the first studio film featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, with queer actors taking on queer roles, as well as all heterosexual characters. Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) is directing the film, which he co-wrote...
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

