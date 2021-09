Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys received some good news on Monday after star right guard Zack Martin has been removed from the reserved/COVID-19 list. However, as Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated noted, it came with a bad news as Randy Gregory replaced Martin in the COVID-19 list. Furthermore, wide receiver Michael Gallup has been placed on the injured reserve due to a calf strain he sustained during the second half of the Cowboys’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

