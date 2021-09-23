CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Abortion Clinics See Influx Of Patients After Texas Ban. Could The Law Pass Here?

By Rosemary Westwood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana’s abortion clinics are struggling to keep up with an influx of patients coming across the state line in the wake of a new, controversial abortion ban in Texas. The Texas law, called SB 8, is the most extreme abortion ban to take effect in the U.S. since the passage of Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago, and it has sparked speculation that other states dominated by anti-abortion politicians, including Louisiana, might try to pass a similar law. A Florida lawmaker is already trying to do just that.

