Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Friday for Kentuckians lost to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in honor of all of the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19, including the more than 30 educators and K-12 school employees. This tribute coincides with the funeral of a 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher and the interment of a Lee County educator, the third person from that school system to die from COVID-19 in the recent surge of the virus.