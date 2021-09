Many of us have spent the last 18 months training children to avoid COVID-19 risk within the safety of our homes. Now, children are returning to classes in a school setting that probably won't look like the one they left. There will be masks, distancing between friends and plexiglass dividers. It will be made even more difficult as COVID rules at home may be different than those at school. While some children will welcome a hug from friends, others will find the same gesture alarming. This is going to be a challenge, so we should plan ways to help our children get comfortable venturing out of their comfort zones and reengaging with others, again.

