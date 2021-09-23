Out of office, Cuomo uses power of campaign account
For the decade he was governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo exercised nearly unquestioned power in the halls of the state Capitol. Now a private citizen, Cuomo no longer has the trappings of the office. But he still retains an $18 million pot of money from his days as a prodigious fundraiser. He's using the money to pay attorneys and former advisors as part of a public and private defense effort amid a cascade of ongoing criminal and civil investigations at the local, state and federal level.spectrumlocalnews.com
