Mister Sister

By Sabina Dana Plasse
Film Threat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often a feature film begins with a lead-in song about its main character, but Mister Sister, written and directed by Mars Roberge, does. It accompanies the film’s opening montage, which features a messy, vagrant-like drag queen with runny make-up and a thick New York City accent scrounging for food in waste cans and asking for a handout in Union Square. A bit scary-looking, the montage ends with a massive scream for help.

