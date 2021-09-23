Mister Sister

George Clooney has Casamigos, Kendall Jenner has 818, and now the Delevingne sisters have Della Vite. On Wednesday, Cara, Poppy, and Chloe Delevingne brought their contribution to the alcohol industry stateside with the U.S. launch of Della Vite Prosecco. Available in two varieties, the Italian bubbly is vegan and sustainably-made — and now conveniently for sale online on Reserve Bar. “In our past lives, we were definitely Italian,” Poppy said in a release announcing the brand’s expansion. “We love Italian culture, food, tradition, and history, and we wanted to create something to highlight that love. We’ve talked about starting a business together for years, but it had to be something we could all really get behind and that was meaningful to each of us in some way. Prosecco has always been our sisterly ritual, wherever we are in our lives, and countless memories were made over cold glasses of Prosecco. It was the obvious choice and a natural fit.”

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO