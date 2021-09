NEW YORK — In an effort to get more people vaccinated, New York State is launching a vaccine sweepstakes targeted towards football fans. Anyone 12 years old or older who gets vaccinated from now until Oct. 25, can enter to win merchandise, football tickets and other prizes from the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called this a "continued concentrated effort to get more people vaccinated."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO