Celebrities

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Split Only 4 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy Together

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Derulo and Jenna Frumes have decided to call it quits just four months after the couple welcomed their first child: a son, Jason King. Derulo and Frumes began their relationship in March 2020. Derulo made the announcement in a tweet."Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo wrote...

