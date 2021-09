FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The William Woods University Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Jeremy Moreland as the 13th president of the university. “I am humbled and honored to become president of William Woods University and am excited to have the opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of this historic institution,” said Dr. Moreland in a release. “It will be my honor to work closely with the trustees, faculty, students, staff, alumni, donors, and friends of the University to continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity, delivered in an environment that promotes academic freedom and inclusion.”

