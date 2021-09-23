Who is Skunk from 'The Masked Singer'? All The Clues So Far and Who Fans Think It Is

Fox Networks’ The Mask Singer is a celebrity talent-based program where celebrity contestants' fates are determined by the audience. Each episode, after observing a full slate of contestants, audience members are given the autonomy to eliminate a single contestant they feel underperformed. The mystery and suspense that comes from guessing which celebrity is underneath the mask is a foundational element of The Masked Singer. What should not be minimized by theatrics is the fact that contestants' vocal proficiency is the deciding factor in whether or not contestants are successful. So naturally, when Toni Braxton, who has sold over 70 million records, won seven Grammys and is one of R&B’s most decorated female artists, got booted from the show last night, fans were outraged.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO