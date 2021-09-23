Billings judge to decide soon if new abortion laws will take effect
A Billings judge said Thursday he'd decide before Oct. 1 if he'll halt the implementation of three new abortion laws challenged by Planned Parenthood of Montana. The laws ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.missoulian.com
