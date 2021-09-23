US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona makes stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of education Miguel Cardona spent his afternoon playing with kids. touring a head start facility and speaking about early education. “With programs like yours that are so successful, and leaders like you that understand, and district and state leaders that understand we need to embrace better early childhood education. I’m really confident we’re going to move forward in this country,” he said.www.wlns.com
