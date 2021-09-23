CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona makes stop in Lansing

By Araceli Crescencio
WLNS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of education Miguel Cardona spent his afternoon playing with kids. touring a head start facility and speaking about early education. “With programs like yours that are so successful, and leaders like you that understand, and district and state leaders that understand we need to embrace better early childhood education. I’m really confident we’re going to move forward in this country,” he said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#Secretary Of Education#Wlns
