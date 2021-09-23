CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato man accused of repeat death threats

By The Free Press
 4 days ago
MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged with threatening three people in four separate instances in the last three months.

The most recent charges against Rhajeun Jemal Logwood, 29, were filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman who knows Logwood said he pushed her and threatened to kill her if she left a Mankato residence Monday night. He then got a knife and held it while he threatened her again and threatened her family, the charges allege.

Logwood was also charged in July after the same woman reported Logwood had threatened to burn down her residence with her in it and threatened to assault her sibling. In mid-June court documents say Logwood threatened a woman he did not know during an argument over the sale of a dog. He allegedly said: “I’ll shoot you in your face.”

Earlier in June he allegedly threatened to shoot another woman he knew. That woman said Logwood also sent her photos of guns, of himself holding guns and of her parking spot.

