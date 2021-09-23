CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Trey Sermon: Puts in another limited practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sermon (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. For a second straight session, Sermon had a cap on his reps as he wore a blue non-contact jersey due to the concussion he sustained this past Sunday in Philadelphia, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Sermon will have to complete the NFL's protocol for head injuries to make himself available Week 3 against the Packers, but he appears to be the best bet of the 49ers' regular running backs to be active Sunday. With Raheem Mostert (knee) on IR, JaMycal Hasty out several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, and Elijah Mitchell working his way through a shoulder stinger, Sermon may be in line for his first career start this weekend. Sermon and the other three aside, San Francisco has emergency options lined up in Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick -- both are on the active roster -- while Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What Raheem Mostert's knee injury means for 49ers, Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell & fantasy football owners

Raheem Mostert missed half the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury. Now, it appears he will miss half the 2021 season because of another leg injury. Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Lions in Week 1. After that, he exited the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later ruled out.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Rondale Moore among players on the start-or-sit bubble

Finding legit sleepers who are causing start 'em, sit 'em headaches for fantasy football owners is a weekly chore. Inevitably, injuries, bad matchups, and previus-week ineffectiveness will have you searching for backups to start, whether they be from the waiver wire, players on your own bench, or possible trade targets. Having a 'sleeper detector' handy will give you an edge on the rest of your leagues. Every week, several players will come of out nowhere and finish inside the top 24 of their respective positions, and Week 2 figures to be no different.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Aiyuk determined to earn more snaps; Sermon has 'extra focus'

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Mildly embattled 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said Friday that he has been off social media recently, but he has been made aware that he has been a topic of discussion this week. “I had a couple people call me,” Aiyuk said, “and tell me...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Head Injuries#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#Packers
fantasypros.com

Trey Sermon has 'extra focus' and 'aggressiveness' during Week 2 practices

Trey Sermon's offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, had this to say about the rookie, "I didn't talk to him about [being inactive], but I can tell you that the best way I know how he felt is by how he practiced this week,” McDaniel said. “There was a deliberate intent and an extra focus to him, an extra aggressiveness that I think his teammates felt. So what that told me is, ‘Hey I didn't like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don't go and talk to people. I show people,’ that's kind of the common denominator. Kyle [Shanahan] always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don't tell me, show me,' and [Sermon] showed I think all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he'll get this Sunday.” Head coach Kyle Shanahan also added that Sermon will "most likely" be active for Week 2. (Eric Branch)
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Sermon: Clears protocol, expected to start

Sermon is out of the concussion protocol and likely will serve as the 49ers' starting running back Sunday night against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. The Friday injury report lists Elijah Mitchell (calf) as doubtful and JaMycal Hasty (knee) as out, while Sermon avoids a game designation altogether. The rookie thus appears ticketed for the lead backfield role in an offense with excellent coaching and blocking, considering the other healthy RBs on the roster are Trenton Cannon (primarily a special teams player) and Jacques Patrick (a 2020 UDFA who was signed Tuesday), while veterans Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson are the options from the practice squad. Of course, Sermon hasn't done much to inspire confidence, first slipping down the depth chart this summer and then suffering an injury on his first NFL carry. No matter, the third-round pick has a nice opportunity, with a big night potentially leading to continued involvement even if/when the Niners backfield gets a little healthier.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers RB Trey Sermon needs to see snaps in Week 2 vs. Eagles

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. A surprise healthy scratch in Week 1, 49ers RB Trey Sermon has an opening...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles DB rips refs for personal foul call on 49ers RB Sermon

Trey Sermon's first NFL carry came at great consequence, as he fumbled the ball and was ruled out for the remainder of his NFL debut with a concussion. The fumble was overturned, however, after a targeting penalty was issued on Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace, keeping the 49ers' drive alive.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Trey Sermon showing 'extra aggressiveness' after Week 1 inactivity

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Running back Trey Sermon evidently has some healthy motivation after he was a healthy scratch. The rookie third-round pick has responded well in practice this week after he was inactive for the 49ers’ season-opening win at Detroit, head coach Kyle Shanahan and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. Sermon, the No. 88 pick whom the 49ers traded up to select, did not play because he was the No. 4 back on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty, Shanahan said after the game.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers running back Trey Sermon fumbles, gets injured on first carry of career

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon was taken into the locker room after the first carry of his professional career. With 5:44 left in the fourth quarter, and another rookie running back, Elijah Mitchell, on the sideline with an injury, the Ohio State product lined up in the backfield and took a toss to the left side of the line. Sermon got a good gain, but he coughed up the ball after getting hit late, and remained down on the ground as Darius Slay appeared to recover possession for Philadelphia.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Sermon: May have head injury

Sermon was evaluated for a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win at Philadelphia, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Sermon was called upon when Elijah Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury, but on his first career touch, the former took a shot to the helmet, fumbled the ball and remained on the turf for a spell. Sermon managed to get back to the sideline before he was escorted to the locker room. While it's unclear if Sermon sustained a concussion, the 49ers will come out of Week 2 with injuries littered across the backfield (JaMycal Hasty also hurt his ankle).
NFL
numberfire.com

Trey Sermon (concussion) in non-contact jersey again for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (concussion) practiced in a non-contact jersey again on Thursday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has indicated that Sermon is on track to play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) remainder sidelined at Thursday's practice, so Sermon could wind up being the lead back in a game where the 49ers are favored. Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick, who was just promoted from the practice squad, are the only other two backs on the active roster.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Eagles Injury Updates: Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Givens suffer injuries

488 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without linebacker Dre Greenlaw and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Greenlaw is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery. Moseley is inactive for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Those are in addition to the losses of cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who suffered season-ending knee injuries in Week 1.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Josh Norman to Start, Trey Sermon to Make 49ers Debut vs. Eagles

The biggest question for the San Francisco 49ers heading into Week 2 surrounded their woes at cornerback. With Jason Verrett (knee) on Injured Reserve and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) doubtful heading into the contest, the 49ers are likely to lean on new faces to defense Philly's young corps of wideouts. Fifth-round...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Elijah Mitchell has 'chance' to play vs. Packers; Trey Sermon on 'good path'

The 49ers’ top two running backs Sunday night: Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick?. OK, it’s unlikely that two just-arrived players who have combined for zero career starts and 150 rushing yards will headline the depth chart when the 49ers host the Packers. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers rookie Trey Sermon gearing up for a heavier workload on special teams

49ers running back Trey Sermon received his first regular-season carry in Sunday’s 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. While the former third-round pick earned a first down on an eight-yard carry, he was immediately forced out of the game after an illegal hit put him in the league’s concussion protocol.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy